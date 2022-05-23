Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.50) price objective on the stock.

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,236 ($15.24) on Thursday. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 1,070 ($13.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,350 ($28.97). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,282.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,500.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Richard Last acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($16.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($24,519.23). Also, insider Martin Lea acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,217 ($15.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,987.45 ($14,777.43).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

