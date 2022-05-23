Genesis Shards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,837.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $289,642.61 and approximately $22,837.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 265.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,793.49 or 0.84898849 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00522114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00034182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.13 or 1.45249814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.