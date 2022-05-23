GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,170 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,613,000 after buying an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.27. 8,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,122. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.34. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.