GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 935 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $631,278,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $137,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.94. 140,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,553. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 163,990 shares worth $14,071,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

