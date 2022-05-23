GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.03. 5,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,572. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

