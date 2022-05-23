GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,666,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,895,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. 521,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,626,965. The company has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.