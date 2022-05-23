GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,822,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,990,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,577,000 after buying an additional 43,725 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,139. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

