GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,304,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,591,036,000 after purchasing an additional 147,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $114.91. 99,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,405. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.