GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 213,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,613. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

