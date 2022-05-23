GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,706 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 133.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Clorox by 28,702.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.21.

Clorox stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.36. 16,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,771. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

