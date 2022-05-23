Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of LAND traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. 358,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,903. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.88 million, a P/E ratio of -81.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at about $14,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $4,763,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

