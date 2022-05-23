Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.07 on Monday, hitting $2,233.33. 1,570,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,127.46 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,544.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,714.12. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.