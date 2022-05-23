Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 71,228 shares during the period.

DFAX traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $23.38. 808,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,275. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

