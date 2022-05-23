Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Comcast stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,254,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,823,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

