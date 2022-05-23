Glassman Wealth Services Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.73. 1,015,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,497. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.78 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

