Glassman Wealth Services Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NIKE were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.63. 7,135,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.24.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

