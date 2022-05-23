Glassman Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 10,446 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,227. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

