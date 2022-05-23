Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $154.49. 3,057,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.79 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.