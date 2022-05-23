Glassman Wealth Services Sells 105 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 100,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.79.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,902,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,255,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $151.76 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.30. The company has a market cap of $492.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

