Glassman Wealth Services Sells 745 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.60. 4,651,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

