Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives $19.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.46.

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,590. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

