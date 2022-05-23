Goldcoin (GLC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,477.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00238170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017106 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002985 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,039,310 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

