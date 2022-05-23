Golff (GOF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $927,200.00

Golff (GOF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Golff has a total market capitalization of $647,560.32 and $927,200.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golff has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,163.14 or 1.00008029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002227 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.