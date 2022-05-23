Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $15.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on GHL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $570,342.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,211,627.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 57,801 shares of company stock valued at $741,671. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

