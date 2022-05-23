Gulden Price Reaches $0.0035 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $749.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00238221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017044 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003025 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000831 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

