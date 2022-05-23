Handy (HANDY) Market Cap Hits $953,875.33

Handy (HANDY) traded up 46.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Handy has a market capitalization of $953,875.33 and $83,954.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handy has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 205.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,644.04 or 0.38360940 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00503709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.