Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 366,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

