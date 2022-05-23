HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.84 Million

Analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will announce $41.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the highest is $42.13 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $38.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $170.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.70 million to $171.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $179.40 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $190.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBT. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

HBT Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 12,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,174. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $481.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the third quarter worth $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

