HC Wainwright Trims TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Target Price to $14.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

TCRR stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

