Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.82

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,900 ($36.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.94) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,677.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

