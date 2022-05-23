Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

HI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.77. 490,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,224. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 207.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 18.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

