Hoey Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Blackstone by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 20,560.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 538,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,718,000 after purchasing an additional 536,216 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.45. 4,403,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.77 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.33.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

