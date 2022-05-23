Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 16,461 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,764,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,070,000 after purchasing an additional 529,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,776,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,685,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

