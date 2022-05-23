Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 2,675 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after purchasing an additional 472,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,747,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.17. 3,589,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,952. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

