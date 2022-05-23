Hoey Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 375.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

