Hoey Investments Inc. Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.03. 4,192,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,708. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.39. The stock has a market cap of $295.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.