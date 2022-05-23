Hoey Investments Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after buying an additional 1,555,800 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,539,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028,109. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.