Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 379.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $3.90 on Monday, hitting $171.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,157,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,145,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.07. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.