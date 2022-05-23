Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

DHI traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

