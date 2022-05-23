Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 321,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 884,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,616. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.