Hoey Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fortinet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fortinet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.53 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

