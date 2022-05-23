Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $7,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

