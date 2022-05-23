HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down to $34.65

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.65, but opened at $33.80. HP shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 113,848 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

Get HP alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 41.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 183.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.