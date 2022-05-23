Hutchinson Capital Management CA Boosts Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,189 shares during the period. STORE Capital accounts for about 4.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.23% of STORE Capital worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,904,000 after purchasing an additional 138,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.10. 2,783,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.17.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

