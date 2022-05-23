Hutchinson Capital Management CA Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in CVS Health by 13.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 523,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 62,525 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in CVS Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 151,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 493,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 431.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 230,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,598. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

