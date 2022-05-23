Hutchinson Capital Management CA Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $93.89. 27,195,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,694,893. The firm has a market cap of $395.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

