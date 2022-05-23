IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target Lowered to $5.75 at Alliance Global Partners

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $5.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ICCM. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.65 target price for the company.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

IceCure Medical ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $52,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 464,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the period.

About IceCure Medical (Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.