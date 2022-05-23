IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target Lowered to $5.75 at Alliance Global Partners

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $9.50 to $5.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ICCM. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.65 target price for the company.
IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $52,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 464,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the period.
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
