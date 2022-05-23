Iconic Token (ICNQ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $325.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $325.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.50 or 0.83971989 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00516212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,374.43 or 1.45463887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.