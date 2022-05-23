IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Acquires £703,000 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($866,617.36).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 711 ($8.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 793.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 790.60. IG Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 689.50 ($8.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.68). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.92) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.50).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

