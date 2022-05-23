IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 2,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 899,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.